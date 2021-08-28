Test 10% of non-Covid paediatric cases: BBMP to hospitals

To ensure coronavirus surveillance in children, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed all medical institutions and hospitals to test at least 10% non-Covid paediatric cases.

In a circular on Friday, the BBMP said samples that turn positive should be sent for genomic sequencing in coordination with its zonal teams. The nodal contact point in this regard would be Dr Deepak Nadig.

A meeting held by the chief minister to review Covid management strategies felt necessary that children's hospitals and paediatricians should ensure Covid-19 surveillance among the paediatric population.

In addition, all paediatric cases of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Covid-19 suspect cases should be reported to the KPME (Karnataka Private Medical Establishments) portal. The name, contact number and address shall be entered to enable tracking of such cases. All such cases should be tested for Covid.

"Any non-compliance would attract penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2017, and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said in the circular to healthcare institutions.