Three-day exhibition on smart city solutions takes off in Bengaluru

Karnataka requires advanced solutions for challenges posed by the increasing urbanisation as we need to build sustainable and safe cities, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He was speaking after inaugurating 'Municipalika', a three-day event that that focuses on 'Smart and sustainable city sollutions' at the Palace Grounds. Hundreds of stalls exhibiting solutions for solid waste management, sewage treatment, rainwater and other urban issues have been set up at the venue. More than 2000 experts from 300 cities will take part in the event.

The chief minister said the event offers an opportunity for city administrators to learn from each others.

"About 40% of Karnataka has been urbanised and it is only going to increase. Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. The government is trying to upgrade infrastructure," he said.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford and Senior Trade Commissioner from the High Commission of Canada Mark Schroeter spoke at the event.