Trains on Mangaluru route cancelled

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2022, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 04:38 ist
A view of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vistadome train. Credit: DH File Photo

A number of trains will be cancelled on the Mangaluru route, including Yashwantpur-Karwar and Pune-Ernakulam trains, due to the doubling work between Padil and Kulasekhara stations. 

Subramanya Road-Mangaluru Passenger (06488) and the return train (06489) will be cancelled from March 17 to 20. 

Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Putter Passenger (06487) and the return train (06486) will be cancelled from March 17 to 20. 

Pune-Kernakulam Weekly Express (11097) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (11098) will be cancelled on March 21. 

Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express (16515) will be cancelled on March 18. Its return train (16516) will be cancelled on March 19. 

Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express (16575) will be cancelled on March 17 and 20. Its return train (16576) will be cancelled on March 18 and 21.  Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Express (16539) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16540) will be cancelled on March 20. 

KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Daily Express (16595) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16596) will be cancelled on March 20. 

Yeshwantpur-Kannur Daily Express (16511) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16512) will be cancelled on March 20. 

KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Express (16585) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16586) will be cancelled on March 20.

Bengaluru
South Western Railway
Mangaluru
Karnataka

