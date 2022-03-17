Trains on Mangaluru route cancelled

A number of trains will be cancelled on the Mangaluru route, including Yashwantpur-Karwar and Pune-Ernakulam trains, due to the doubling work between Padil and Kulasekhara stations.

Subramanya Road-Mangaluru Passenger (06488) and the return train (06489) will be cancelled from March 17 to 20.

Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Putter Passenger (06487) and the return train (06486) will be cancelled from March 17 to 20.

Pune-Kernakulam Weekly Express (11097) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (11098) will be cancelled on March 21.

Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express (16515) will be cancelled on March 18. Its return train (16516) will be cancelled on March 19.

Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express (16575) will be cancelled on March 17 and 20. Its return train (16576) will be cancelled on March 18 and 21. Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Express (16539) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16540) will be cancelled on March 20.

KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Daily Express (16595) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16596) will be cancelled on March 20.

Yeshwantpur-Kannur Daily Express (16511) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16512) will be cancelled on March 20.

KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Express (16585) will be cancelled on March 19. The return train (16586) will be cancelled on March 20.

Check out latest DH videos here