Two BBMP officials suspended over poor roads, drains

Two BBMP officials suspended over poor roads, drains in East Zone

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 05:28 ist
The order noted that the engineer was responsible for desilting stormwater drains and had increased responsibilities during the rainy season. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

The BBMP on Monday suspended an executive engineer (Road Infrastructure), East Zone, for failing to fill up potholes effectively.

The civic body also acted on the executive engineer (Solid Waste Management) in the same zone over failure to desilt stormwater drains.

In his order, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Admin) K A Dayanand said the executive engineer (Road Infrastructure) caused inconvenience to the public by failing to fill up potholes on various roads.

The executive engineer (SWM) has been suspended for failing to turn up for duty without intimating higher authorities. The order noted that the engineer was responsible for desilting stormwater drains and had increased responsibilities during the rainy season. The engineer is found to be failing in his duties by absenting from work.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BBMP
Bengaluru
potholes

What's Brewing

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

 