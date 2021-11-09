Two BBMP officials suspended over poor roads, drains in East Zone

The BBMP on Monday suspended an executive engineer (Road Infrastructure), East Zone, for failing to fill up potholes effectively.
The civic body also acted on the executive engineer (Solid Waste Management) in the same zone over failure to desilt stormwater drains.
In his order, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Admin) K A Dayanand said the executive engineer (Road Infrastructure) caused inconvenience to the public by failing to fill up potholes on various roads.
The executive engineer (SWM) has been suspended for failing to turn up for duty without intimating higher authorities. The order noted that the engineer was responsible for desilting stormwater drains and had increased responsibilities during the rainy season. The engineer is found to be failing in his duties by absenting from work.
