Two-day space leaders’ summit starts from July 6 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru will host the fourth edition of the Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) on July 6 and 7, under India’s presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20).

The Department of Space (DoS) will organise the event at Taj West End, in association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), NSIL, Isro’s commercial arm, and IN-SPACe.

The theme of SELM — Towards a New Space ERA (Economy, Responsibility, Alliance) — is in line with India’s G20 Summit theme of 'One Earth, One Space and One Future'. SELM is aimed at an alliance of responsible space-faring nations for an enhanced share of space economy in the global economy.

Also Read | UK minister to launch green hydrogen tech programme



The event will have as participants heads of national space agencies, space industry leaders from the G20 and guest countries, and representatives of intergovernmental agencies.

Bilateral meetings, a meeting of space agency heads, industry exhibitions, panel discussions, a plenary session, and a space industry leaders’ meet will be organised.

The deliberations will focus on forging space partnerships that can contribute to the growth of the G20 economy.

Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and DoS Secretary and Isro Chairman S Somanath will be among the attendees at Thursday’s inaugural session.