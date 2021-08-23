2 dead, 3 injured in boiler blast in Bengaluru factory

Two killed, three injured in boiler explosion in Bengaluru's food factory

The deceased were in their early 20s and were natives of Bihar

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 23 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 16:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least two people were killed and three others sustained serious burn injuries in a boiler blast in a food factory in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the blast took place in MM Food Products at about 1.45 pm near Anjan Theatre in a residential area. About seven people were working there when suddenly the boiler exploded.

Three others including two women who were scalded in this accident were shifted to hospital. The factory, where snacks like mixture, 'sev' and 'Çhakli' were made, was operating in a single-storey building with an asbestos sheet roof, police said adding there were about 15 LPG cylinders inside the building but they remained intact.

The deceased were in their early 20s and were natives of Bihar, police said, adding further investigations are on.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Explosion

What's Brewing

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 