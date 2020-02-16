UK launches Artificial Intelligence-Data Challenge Fund in Karnataka

In a bid to advance the research and development of projects in AI and data science in Karnataka, the UK has launched a £2 million AI-Data Challenge Fund in the city.

A statement from the British Council said the money would also be used to “encourage industry and academic collaboration on technology solutions tackling social, economic and environmental challenges”.

The fund invites proposals in nine challenge areas: healthcare, environmental protection, water management, energy, future mobility, agriculture, education, increasing access to information and financial inclusion.

Indian nonprofits can submit proposals. “They can either develop original ideas or adapt successful technologies, techniques or processes from other fields. The last date to apply for the first stage is April 7, 2020,” the statement said.