Unqualified work inspector appointed BBMP junior engineer  

  • May 05 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 04:07 ist
In an apparent violation of the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules, the BBMP has “promoted” a work inspector with no engineering background as a junior engineer with crucial responsibilities like pothole-fixing, supervising roadworks and building bus shelters and skywalks.

Work inspector Naveen G has been given additional charge as junior engineer at the BBMP’s at Traffic Engineering Cell.

In his new role, Naveen will oversee micro-surfacing (asphalting of roads) in the West and South zones, besides supervising pothole-filling machines. He has also been made in-charge of building skywalks and bus shelters in divisions such as Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli and Yelahanka. The project involving painting roads with a huge allocation also comes under him.

Ironically, the state government implemented the C&R Rules to put a stop to the prevalent practice of promoting unqualified employees and end unhealthy fights over posts and promotions.

Years ago, the BBMP hired 19 work inspectors on humanitarian grounds for non-technical posts, which was temporarily created to supervise work. The assistant engineer is a technical post with powers to write on a measurement book (MB), the first of a series of steps to clear payments to contractors for certain works.

