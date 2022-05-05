Unqualified work inspector appointed BBMP junior engineer  

In an apparent violation of the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules, the BBMP has “promoted” a work inspector with no engineering background as a junior engineer with crucial responsibilities like pothole-fixing, supervising roadworks and building bus shelters and skywalks.
Work inspector Naveen G has been given additional charge as junior engineer at the BBMP’s at Traffic Engineering Cell.
In his new role, Naveen will oversee micro-surfacing (asphalting of roads) in the West and South zones, besides supervising pothole-filling machines. He has also been made in-charge of building skywalks and bus shelters in divisions such as Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli and Yelahanka. The project involving painting roads with a huge allocation also comes under him.
Ironically, the state government implemented the C&R Rules to put a stop to the prevalent practice of promoting unqualified employees and end unhealthy fights over posts and promotions.
Years ago, the BBMP hired 19 work inspectors on humanitarian grounds for non-technical posts, which was temporarily created to supervise work. The assistant engineer is a technical post with powers to write on a measurement book (MB), the first of a series of steps to clear payments to contractors for certain works.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket
Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn
IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients
MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece
Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha
Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight
Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit
DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers