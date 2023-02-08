Virat Kohli to flag off inaugural one8 Run in Bengaluru

Known for his commitment to fitness and unparalleled discipline, Kohli aims to energise runners across India

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 08 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 14:32 ist
Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI Photo

Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli will flag off the the first edition of the 'one8 Run' in Bengaluru on March 26.

The run, which will be launched by the Kohli-owned one8, will be open to everyone -- allowing for three competitive categories (5kms, 10kms, and 18kms).

Known for his commitment to fitness and unparalleled discipline, Kohli aims to energise runners across India. The run will give amateur runners and seasoned athletes the opportunity to be part of a larger community.

"Fitness and Bengaluru both have a special place in my heart. Launching the one8 run in Bengaluru serves as a great opportunity for us to engage with the city's people and build a strong community of budding runners," Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release.

"Focussing on fitness has helped me maintain a healthier lifestyle, and I hope this run helps promote the same message."

