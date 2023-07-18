Wadiyar sisters launch podcast series to recall Bengaluru's glorious past

Bengaluru, once a cherished getaway for the Wadiyar family, holds a special place in their hearts as they relish memories of its bygone charm.

In an exclusive conversation with DH during the launch of their new podcast series, ‘The King Speaks,’ Kamakshi Devi and Indrakshi Devi, daughters of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, spoke about the transformation of Bengaluru over the years.

Fondly recalling their father’s affection for the city, the sisters expressed how Bengaluru captivated them, often becoming a weekend haven. They observed that the city’s pace had escalated, contrasting the leisurely and idyllic days they once cherished.

Bengaluru was like a weekend getaway for us and it had a special place in our father’s heart, reminisced Kamakshi Devi, daughter of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

“Our father had a fondness for the city and we used to visit Bengaluru often – almost every weekend. He saw that the city had great potential to develop. I remember the lovely time we spent taking a walk in the Bangalore Palace and the leisurely shopping hauls we went on. It was a treat,” she said.

“Bengaluru has changed drastically over the years.,” said Indrakshi Devi.

“Now, with the traffic choking the roads, we have to think twice before we step outside,” Kamakshi Devi added.

While the Wadiyar family has made significant donations of land, paving the way for renowned institutions like BEL and HAL, they face legal obstacles regarding a few remaining plots.

“We would have loved to develop the land better and convert it into a beautiful place. But the government issued a notice and we opposed it. Now that the matter is in the court, there is nothing much we can do,” Kamakshi Devi said.

The family — through the Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Foundation — wants to take forward the Wadiyar legacy, and with the podcast that was launched on Tuesday, they hope to reach out to the youngsters.

“People have a perspective about rulers and their lives. Our father was much more than just a ruler. He was a music lover and composed 94 kritis. He has also contributed to the literary world,” Kamakshi Devi said.

“The King Speaks” is a podcast series that will cover the speeches made by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on various occasions. While the production team has collected a few original recordings of the speech, a few others will be read out by the Wadiyar’s family members.