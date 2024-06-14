J&K terror attacks: Home Minister Amit Shah calls for high-level meet on June 16

The home minister was briefed about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the steps taken following the terror incidents, sources said.

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Shah's move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" following his own review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.