Water tank collapse in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar kills 3 men on footpath

A water tank near Shivajinagar bus stand in the heart of Bengaluru collapsed late on Wednesday night, killing three people and injuring three others standing near it.

The water tank atop a five-storey building on Central Street, just opposite the Imperial Restaurant near the Bowring Hospital, toppled sideways and fell on the footpath between 10.30 pm and 10.45 pm, said the Commercial Street police, who are investigating the case.

The victims had gathered around a street vendor selling egg rice on the footpath.

Of the three victims, one was a vegetable vendor named Arul, aged 40-42 years and hailing from Tamil Nadu. The other victim was Kota Nageshwar Rao, 32, an HR employee at a private company in the city. He was identified only on Thursday as the police initially couldn't find any identification marks or documents on him.

Also read: Man suspects affair, kills cousin in Bengaluru

The third victim, Kamal Thapa, a native of Nepal, breathed his last on Thursday morning. Police noted that he was shifted to Victoria Hospital immediately after the incident and was in a critical condition all night.

Three other people suffered minor injuries, including the street vendor named Das, who miraculously survived.

"I suppose the water tank had an impractical structure and a flawed foundation that had grown weak over time. The weight of the water it held must have been too much for the pillars supporting the tank, causing them to crack and fall," an officer said.

Three more people could have been caught under the debris but patrolling officers warned them to move away from the spot just minutes before the mishap occurred, he added.

Police worked to clear the debris overnight and have informed BBMP engineers to visit the spot and check the conditions of the tank's foundation.