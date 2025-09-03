<p>Mangaluru: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned Uday Jain who was interrogated in Soujanya rape and murder case, for questioning on Wednesday.</p><p>According to sources in SIT, notices had been issued to Dheeraj Kella and Mallik Jain, who were also interrogated in Soujanya murder case, directing them to appear before SIT. Sources from SIT revealed that the notices were issued based on the suspects’ knowledge and involvement in the ongoing mass burial case.</p><p>SIT sources made it categorically clear that the ongoing investigation had no connection with the Soujanya murder case. “There is no confusion regarding our mandate. SIT is not handling the Soujanya case and does not intend to involve itself in it,” the sources firmly told DH when contacted.</p>.Dharmasthala: Enforcement Directorate starts investigation into possibilities of foreign funds stoking unrest.<p>It can be recollected that the sources from SIT had declared in the past that `Soujanya case has already been legally closed." “If the family wishes to have the case reopened, they will need to approach the court through proper legal process," informed sources in SIT. When asked about the sections invoked against the complainant witness, sources clarified that the original FIR was registered under section 229 (punishment for false evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>"However, as the investigation progressed, new evidence surfaced. Eight more sections including 227 (giving false evidence), 228 (fabricating false evidence), 230 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 231 (fabricating evidence with intent to procure conviction of life imprisonment), 236 (false declaration), 240 (giving false information), 248 (false charge), and 336 (forgery) of BNS were added in the FIR," explained SIT sources .</p><p>“These additional charges were included only after significant revelations emerged during the inquiry,” the sources added. SIT official reiterated their commitment to pursuing the ongoing case objectively and transparently. The questioning of suspects, examination of evidence, and collection of witness statements are expected to intensify in the coming days as investigators aim to establish the full facts surrounding the matter.</p>