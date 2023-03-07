Week 1 in training sets woman Agniveers on course

A week into their training sessions at the Corps of Military Police (CMP) Centre and School, the woman Agniveers appear resolute, and ready for the long haul.

The first batch of woman Agniveers – 100 of them – started training at the campus in Neelasandra on March 1. Over 31 weeks, they will undergo physical conditioning and weapon training before they join Military Police (MP) units to take up operational and peacetime responsibilities. On completion of four years, the recruits will be assessed and 25 per cent of them picked for enrollment as permanent cadre.

Brig Jose Abraham, Commandant, CMP Centre and School, told reporters on Tuesday that the recruits could play a significant role in investigating gender crimes.

He said even the recruits who are not picked for the Forces could excel in their respective areas because of the training and exposure they receive. About 33 per cent of MP units are in the operational areas.

Sridevi from Kundapura, the only recruit from Karnataka, said a career in the Army was always the dream. She applied for recruitment after completing her BCom. “There’s an overwhelming feeling of pride about being here considering there were about 2.5 lakh applicants,” she said on the sidelines of a session where the recruits trained with their 5.56 mm INSAS rifles.

Untapped potential

Brig Abraham said the choice made by women to join the Army is itself an expression of their willingness to face challenges. “There is large, unexplored potential for women in contributing to economic development and nation-building. Women joining the Armed Forces is a significant step towards that,” he said.

For 22-year-old Renuka Kumari from Nagaur, Rajasthan, the training provides the push to a dream long in the making. “I’ve been attending camps since I was in class 6; I’m mentally and physically prepared for this,” she told DH after a march-past. Daughter of retired naib subedar Pokhar Ram, Renuka sees her Agniveer stint as a platform to build her personality for a career in the Armed Forces and help her identify, and overcome weaknesses.

Josna P D from Wayanad and Navya A from Thiruvananthapuram joined as Agniveers after completing their BCom and BA in Journalism, respectively. “I couldn’t get into the NCC. Even if I don’t get absorbed in the Army after four years, I can always try for the officer ranks,” Navya said.