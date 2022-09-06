Woman, family’s sole breadwinner, electrocuted to death on flooded Bengaluru road

In an incident that highlights how unsafe city roads can get during the rains, a 23-year-old woman died of injuries when she touched a live wire on a flooded road while riding her bike.

Siddapura resident Akhila was riding between Varthur Kodi and Kundalahalli near Brookfield as she was returning home from work at Trishan School of Music, Art and Dance, BEML Layout. She was working at the school in administration.

Akhila was riding through a heavily flooded road as a speeding car disturbed the water that caused her bike to veer right and tilt on the median near Mayura Bakery and Sweets. She lost her balance, held on to an advertisement hoarding in the median to get up and touched the live wire.

A person known to Akhila found her unconscious and rushed her to a nearby private hospital. Doctors suggested shifting her to another hospital with better facilities. On reaching the second hospital, she was declared brought dead.

The second daughter to her parents, Akhila has an older sister and a younger brother. She began working with the music school after completing her BCom two years ago.

“She shouldered the family’s financial burden. She would wake up early, tend to the cows at home, cook, clean and then leave for work. She was the brightest spot of the household,” a relative told DH.

'Shame on Bescom'

Akhila’s father Somashekhar, a gardener, has filed a complaint against Bescom officials for not maintaining the hoarding properly and allowing live wires to dangle from the board.

A senior police officer said a case of death caused by negligence under IPC Section 304A has been registered against Bescom officials.

“We will book other civic agencies if their role is established during the investigation. The advertising agency and officials from the BBMP will also be summoned to the inquiry,” the officer said.

Speaking to DH, Somashekhar held Bescom and BBMP officials responsible for Akhila’s death. “My wife called Akhila when it rained heavily. She said she would return home after the rain stops,” Somashekhar said.

Bescom’s response

In a release, Bescom said it had nothing to do with the death, adding Akhila was electrocuted due to a faulty advertising board.

“Bescom officials visited the accident spot and noticed that there were no Bescom lines or poles. But as soon as we received the information, we switched off the power supply to the area to ensure safety. This is no fault of Bescom,” the release said.