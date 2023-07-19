World PR Day: PRCI hosts startup summit

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 03:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 04:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) hosted a summit and awards ceremony for startups in the city on July 16 to mark World PR Day. 

Over 100 startups from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad participated in the summit called PROasis, a PRCI statement said. 

Besides panel discussions, the summit saw 75 awards being given to startup entrepreneurs in various categories and three public relations awards, the statement added. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

