World PR Day: PRCI hosts startup summit

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) hosted a summit and awards ceremony for startups in the city on July 16 to mark World PR Day.
Read | NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway
Over 100 startups from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad participated in the summit called PROasis, a PRCI statement said.
Besides panel discussions, the summit saw 75 awards being given to startup entrepreneurs in various categories and three public relations awards, the statement added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply
Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open
China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries