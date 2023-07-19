World PR Day: PRCI hosts startup summit

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) hosted a summit and awards ceremony for startups in the city on July 16 to mark World PR Day.

Read | NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Over 100 startups from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad participated in the summit called PROasis, a PRCI statement said.

Besides panel discussions, the summit saw 75 awards being given to startup entrepreneurs in various categories and three public relations awards, the statement added.