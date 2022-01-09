Yelahanka to get two flyovers, rail bridge; NCC wins contract

Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) has won the contract to build two flyovers and a railway underbridge in the Yelahanka assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 260 crore.

The first flyover, 1.8 kilometres long, will come up on Doddaballapura Road and link four busy traffic intersections. The second flyover will be built in Yelahanka old town. The railway underbridge will link Doddaballapur Road.

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath laid the foundation stone for the projects on Saturday and hoped that they would be ready in a year and a half.

On why the flyovers and the bridge are being constructed, he said that traffic had grown exponentially in and around Yelahanka as it was closer to the airport. Stating that the projects had been designed to meet the traffic demands of the next 50 years, he hoped they would “completely eliminate” all major traffic signals.

Once completed, the 1.8-km flyover would give vehicle users signal-free passage as it would seamlessly link four traffic junctions: Yelahanka police station, NES Circle, Seshadripuram First Grade College junction and Sandeep Unnikrishnan Circle.

The flyover would have four lanes, a down ramp near the college and an up ramp near the police station. No land will have to be acquired although three trees may have to be axed, officials said.

The BBMP had originally planned to build a small flyover near the police station but later decided to extend it and link four traffic junctions after the government promised additional funds. The project is estimated to cost Rs 175 crore.

The second flyover, to be built on the old National Highway 7 from the post office to Kogilu Cross via Kempegowda Circle in the commercial hub of Yelahanka old town, would cost Rs 70 crore.

The underbridge will connect the Yelahanka train station to Doddaballapura Road and Yelahanka New Town. It will cost Rs 15 crore. Work has begun.

