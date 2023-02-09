Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Two transgenders and a disabled beggar allegedly fought over their right to beg in a part of Indiranagar on Tuesday.

Police are investigating a case against two transgenders for assault, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint, following a complaint from a disabled person, Venkatappa, a resident of Baiyyappanahalli.

Venkatappa, 26, said in his complaint that he was assaulted near the Vivekananda metro station.

Venkatappa told the police that he and his mother were at the junction near the metro station around 1 pm when two transgenders allegedly assaulted him.

Venkatappa and his mother had been begging at the junction for some time, which the transgenders objected to. This led to a clash between them, and Venkatappa was allegedly assaulted.