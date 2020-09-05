You can now see real-time waiting period at Bengaluru airport

To reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency, and better manage passenger flow during peak hours, a tech-enabled Queue Management System has been rolled out at the Kempegowda International Airport.

In addition, the Xovis PTS, a state-of-the-art passenger flow management system, will display live waiting time on the screens at processing points, leading to lowered levels of stress for passengers. This system empowers internal teams to plan resources well in advance with historical data available from the solution.

The Xovis 3D sensors will capture passenger flow coordinates at departure gates, check-in, immigration, Security Hold Areas of both domestic and international flights as well as visa sections.

Xovis is a Swiss company that develops, manufactures, and distributes 3D sensors and software solutions for people flow measurement. The company was founded in 2008 and now employs around 100 people located in Switzerland, the US, and China.

The ceiling-mounted 3D sensors capture coordinates and compute passenger flow information and the accompanying software visualises the data on a real-time dashboard. Moreover, professional implementation, on-site planning, initial operation, reliable support, and maintenance are part of Xovis' full-service approach.