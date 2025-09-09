Amanta Healthcare shares jump over 7 pc in market debut trade

<p>New Delhi, Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 7 per cent against the issue price of Rs 126.</p>.<p>The stock made its market debut at Rs 134, up 6.34 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 11.11 per cent to Rs 140.</p>.<p>At the NSE, it listed with a premium of 7.14 per cent at Rs 135.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation stood at Rs 539.73 crore.</p>.<p>The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Rs 126-crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.</p>.<p>The price range for the offering was fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. </p>