Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

High on AI? Recruiters may check your 'AI-free' skills soon

In order to differentiate between AI work and AI-free work, specialised testing tools and platforms will be designed that can create a secondary market for AI-free evaluation tools and services.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 21:59 IST
Business NewsAIskills

Follow us on :

Follow Us