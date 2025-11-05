Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Eco-watch: Artists & scientists unite to save Western Ghats 

The initiative aims to blend science and art to highlight the region’s ecological and aesthetic value.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 22:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 22:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruWestern Ghats

Follow us on :

Follow Us