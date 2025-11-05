<p>Bengaluru: The urgent need to conserve the Western Ghats will be the focus of a national conference and art exhibition organised by Eco-Watch in Bengaluru this month.</p>.<p>The initiative aims to blend science and art to highlight the region’s ecological and aesthetic value.</p>.Reject mini-hydel project in Western Ghats: Activist to Forest Department.<p>The five-day painting exhibition, showcasing the spectacular beauty and environmental harmony of the Ghats, will open on Thursday at Chitrakala Parishath. Renowned artists, including SG Vasudev, Rekha Rao Hebbar, and Chandranath Acharya, will participate. The inaugural event will feature celebrated writer Jayant Kaikini and filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli.</p>.<p>The main conference on Monday will bring together eminent scientists and environmentalists, including Prof MD Subhash Chandran (Ecological Scientist, IISc), Dr BR Ramesh (French Institute of Pondicherry), and environmentalist Pandurang Hegde. They will discuss the ecological integrity and conservation of the Western Ghats.</p>