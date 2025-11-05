Menu
Sandur to get skill varsity, three million youths to be skilled by 2032: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He said, 'There is a need for a dedicated university for skills and we will establish one soon with the aim to make Karnataka a state for skills.'
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 21:46 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 21:46 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahSandur

