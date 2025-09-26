Citizen Solar Brings Pratik Gandhi Onboard as Brand Ambassador, Making Clean Energy a More Relatable Story

<p><strong>Ahmedabad, September 2025</strong></p><p>As a brand ambassador for Citizen Solar, the very actor who shines in the eyes of the audience is Pratik Gandhi. From being a Gujarat based company to becoming an acknowledged national name in solar panel manufacturing, that itself is an indication of its growth. This partnership goes beyond branding of the brand; it reflects the company’s growing influence in the renewable energy sector and its renewed commitment to making a real difference in people's lives with authenticity and trust.</p><p>At the same time, Citizen Solar has unveiled a new logo, an identity that appears lighter, brighter, and more connected to the everyday material lives of the people they intend to influence. It is not solely a different appearance, but a different energy carrying the same trust. For a company that has been steadily supplying high quality solar modules and turnkey solutions, the move is less about glamour and more about building trust.<br><br>Selecting Pratik Gandhi was easy for Citizen Solar. He is a rare combination of humility and charm; the boundary between his characters and his true personality almost disappears. One could think that the reason behind this decision would be because he has now become a household name from his wonderful role in Scam 1992; however, the real story is how he rose steadily from Gujarati theatre to national recognition. People relate to that journey a lot, patience, discipline, and talent; it's what makes him more than a popular actor; it makes him someone people trust, unknowingly.</p><p>A Citizen Solar spokesperson clarified the vision by saying, "Pratik represents honesty, hard work, and responsibility; qualities we admire and make the foundation of Citizen Solar. We are more than a technology pitch; our mission is to inspire conversation around things that affect daily life."</p><p>For Gandhi, the partnership goes beyond endorsement.</p><p>“Sustainability isn’t optional anymore. It’s something we all have to take seriously,” Gandhi said. “What I liked about Citizen Solar is that their approach isn’t only about big numbers or large projects. It’s also about making clean energy accessible to families and small businesses. That makes the mission personal.”</p><p>India’s renewable energy sector is at a crucial stage. With government backing, the industry has gained strong momentum. The focus now must be on creating more awareness, so this progress reaches people everywhere and drives long term change. Many households and small scale industries remain hesitant, obviously uncertain as to how solar fits into their everyday needs.</p><p>This is exactly where Citizen Solar feels Pratik Gandhi will make an impact. Gandhi has a rare ability to touch people personally and authentically. For many families in cities and in smaller towns, solar energy remains a complicated idea. Once Gandhi is the voice of the brand, the thought would change from an elaborate idea to solar power becoming something familiar, practical, and easily imagined as part of their own home.</p><h2>About Citizen Solar</h2><p><a href="https://www.citizensolar.com/" rel="nofollow">Citizen Solar</a> remains one of the most prominent names connected with the Indian solar energy industry. This brand has traditionally provided anything from solar modules of good quality to complete energy solutions for a home or a business, or large industries. Due to their high tech manufacturing facilities and a client first approach, this company is looked at as very reliable and cost effective.</p><p>At the very core of the big mission lies a simple and beautiful thought: to see clean energy, not as an alternative, but as the everyday way of life for an entire country.</p>