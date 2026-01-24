GRT JEWELLERS STRENGTHENS ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE IN CHENNAI

<p>GRT Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, continues to strengthen its commitment to social responsibility by supporting healthcare initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of the underprivileged. Guided by values of compassion, care, and community well-being, the brand believes in contributing beyond business to create lasting social impact.</p>.<p>Driven by this commitment, GRT Jewellers has contributed ₹66 lakhs to three healthcare institutions in Chennai, supporting critical medical needs for economically disadvantaged patients. GRT Jewellers has contributed ₹26 lakhs to Sankara Eye Hospital, Pammal, towards the purchase of an Optical Biometer, a vital diagnostic device used for pre-surgical assessment in cataract surgeries. This support will help enhance diagnostic accuracy and enable quality eye care for underprivileged patients. In addition, GRT brand has extended ₹20 lakhs to Sri Matha Trust, Adyar, to provide medical assistance to poor cancer patients and support the Trust’s old age home, addressing both healthcare and elder care needs. Further strengthening its healthcare initiatives, GRT Jewellers has also contributed ₹20 lakhs to Sringeri Sharada Equitas Hospital, Sembakkam, towards cancer-related treatments, supporting underprivileged cancer patients in accessing timely and essential care.<br><br><br></p>.<p>Speaking about the initiative, Mr. G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said, “At GRT, we believe our responsibility goes beyond business. Being there for people when they need support the most truly matters to us. Access to timely and quality healthcare can change lives, and through these initiatives, we hope to support patients and families as they navigate some of life’s most challenging moments.”</p>.<p>Mr. G.R. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, added, “The trust our customers place in us inspires every social initiative we undertake. Giving back to society is an integral part of our journey, and these associations reflect our belief that businesses must contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the communities they serve. We hope every patient steps into the New Year with renewed hope and confidence. Through this initiative, we are taking a step forward in our efforts and will continue to support them in every way we can.”<br><br>Established in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of India’s most respected jewellery houses, admired for its craftsmanship, design excellence, and timeless values. Offering exquisite collections across Gold, Diamonds, Platinum, Silver, and Gemstones, the brand today operates 66 showrooms, with 65 across South India and one overseas showroom located in Singapore. Beyond jewellery, GRT Jewellers remains deeply committed to social initiatives that nurture health, hope, and humanity.</p>