Hrithik Roshan launches RUGR UDAAN, Debut at the Global Fintech Fest 2025

<p>The Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on 7 October became the stage for a significant development in India’s digital banking space when RUGR unveiled its newest product. In the environment of excitement and exploration, Superstar & brand ambassador <strong>Hrithik Roshan</strong> appeared on stage to introduce <strong>RUGR UDAAN</strong>, a solution that aims to streamline operations for both banks and merchants. His presentation emphasized the practical benefits and connected experience that this platform brings to the industry.</p><p>The event took an engaging turn as the founder of RUGR,<strong> Arangasamy KV</strong>, shared the vision behind RUGR UDAAN. He explained how the platform is built to offer a single solution that helps banks and merchants run operations more smoothly while staying compliant. “<em>With RUGR UDAAN, our aim is to go beyond just technology; it is about building trust, improving efficiency, and enabling faster growth,</em>” he said.</p><p>Following this, Hrithik Roshan appeared on stage to present RUGR UDAAN, highlighting how it simplifies banking operations. He explained that the platform is designed to manage everyday banking challenges efficiently while making processes faster and more accessible for retailers as well as financial institutions.</p>.<p>At the event, <strong>Saraswat Infotech Pvt. Ltd.</strong> was also present to provide support and demonstrate their expertise. SIPL, which is now under the management of <strong>RUGR Pvt. Ltd</strong>, played a key role in backing the launch, highlighting the collaborative ecosystem and combined strengths. </p><h2>A Closer Look at RUGR UDAAN</h2><p>The platform provides banks with a way to expand their services beyond traditional banking. By integrating collections, payouts, vendor management, and merchant services on a single platform, banks can not only simplify operations but also strengthen customer relationships and grow CASA balances.</p><p><strong>Key advantages for banks include:</strong></p><p>● Consolidation of multiple merchant services into one interface.</p><p>● Faster deployment of banking tools without heavy infrastructure investment.</p><p>● Enhanced merchant satisfaction through easy-to-use digital features.</p><p>The platform’s co-branded approach ensures that merchants experience a seamless banking interface under the bank’s identity, enhancing trust and loyalty.</p><h2>Onboarding Merchants With RUGR UDAAN</h2><p>One of the top features of RUGR UDAAN that was introduced in the <strong>GFF 2025</strong> was merchant onboarding with ease. Its ability to reduce the time taken for this process is exceptional, as it uses automated KYC checks, quick compliance validation, and approvals. This capability helps banks:</p><p>● Capture new markets faster.</p><p>● Improve efficiency for operational teams.</p><p>● Reduce delays that traditionally hold back merchant adoption.</p><h3>How Merchant Acquiring Works with RUGR UDAAN</h3><p>RUGR UDAAN transforms how banks acquire and manage merchants. This is what it offers:</p><ol><li><p><strong>Bank-as-a-Payments Powerhouse</strong> - Banks can act like a payment aggregator or acquirers where they don't have to build any special infrastructure from scratch.</p></li><li><p><strong>Varied Income Channels </strong>- The platform facilitates merchant management through virtual accounts, collection services, payout options, and additional value-driven offerings.</p></li><li><p><strong>Unified Merchant Ecosystem</strong> -Banks has the options to unlock the income from multiple streams. This includes MDR, interchange, and even merchant subscriptions.</p></li><li><p><strong>Compliant & Co-Branded Advantage</strong> - Fully RBI-compliant, the platform allows banks to maintain their branding while ensuring adherence to regulations.</p></li></ol><p>RUGR UDAAN brings together multiple partner-driven capabilities to form a connected growth engine for banks. The <strong>CPV (Contact Point Verification) partners</strong> ensure precise and reliable verification of merchant locations and documents. The <strong>TSP / Reseller / Acquiring partners</strong> expand merchant networks by sourcing and onboarding merchants through trained resellers. The <strong>Correspondent / UPI Switch partners</strong> enable smooth real-time payments and settlement flows, strengthening transaction reliability. <strong>Internet Banking integration</strong> provides merchants and consumers with seamless digital banking access. Meanwhile, the <strong>Fraud Risk Management partners</strong> continuously monitor transactions to detect irregularities and maintain operational security. Together, these roles create a unified and efficient ecosystem that supports both operational needs and revenue growth for banks. This is how RUGR UDAAN combines multiple solutions, creating a single platform that addresses both operational needs and revenue opportunities for banks.</p><h2>End-to-End Capabilities for Scalable Operations</h2><p>The solution is designed for scalability, helping banks and merchants handle high-volume operations efficiently. Key operational strengths include:</p><h3>1. Reseller-Led Merchant Acquisition</h3><p>An exclusive network of trained resellers ensures quality merchant sourcing without placing additional effort on the bank’s side. Performance-based agreements keep the focus on results.</p><h3>2. Secure & Segregated Fund Flows</h3><p>Unique virtual payment addresses and merchant accounts allow clean separation of funds, simplifying reconciliation and tracking.</p><h3>3. Compliant Merchant Onboarding</h3><p>RUGR UDAAN manages end-to-end onboarding, including KYC, AML, merchant category checks, fraud monitoring, and maker-checker approvals, all aligned with RBI/NPCI standards.</p><p>By integrating multiple banking functions into a single platform, RUGR UDAAN allows banks to:</p><p>● Streamline operations and reduce manual tasks.</p><p>● Provide merchants with faster access to funds.</p><p>● Manage compliance and reporting efficiently.</p><p>● Expand merchant networks without adding infrastructure costs.</p><p>For merchants, the platform simplifies daily operations, reduces waiting times, and provides a trusted, co-branded interface for all transactions.</p><h2>Marking a Milestone in India’s Digital Banking Journey</h2><p>The launch of RUGR UDAAN at GFF 2025 showed how the platform can make a difference in India’s digital banking space. By bringing banks, merchants, and resellers together on one system, it helps reduce inefficiencies and creates room for growth.</p><p>The participation of Superstar Hrithik Roshan gave the event a special highlight, drawing attention to the role of platforms like RUGR UDAAN in making everyday banking quicker, simpler, and easier to access. RUGR has shown that the future of digital banking is not just about speed and scale, but about giving the industry its true <strong>Udaan</strong>.</p>