Insolation Energy gets 226 MW solar projects under PM KUSUM

<p>New Delhi, Insolation Energy on Monday announced securing multiple solar projects totalling 226.45 megawatt entailing an investment of Rs 750 crore under the PM KUSUM scheme.</p>.<p>The orders have been bagged by its wholly-owned subsidiary Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for 20 sites and Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for 115 sites, the company informed the exchanges.</p>.<p>"The combined SPV solar power plant shall be 226.45 MW under PM-KUSUM Component A scheme from these LoIs, with the final levelized tariff at Rs 3.04 per unit for 16 sites, Rs 2.82 per unit for 5 sites, Rs 2.75 per unit for 53 sites and Rs 2.60 for 61 sites," the company said.</p>.<p>The projects will be set up with an investment of Rs 750 crore. The company said it will design, survey, supply, install, test, commission, operate and maintain these plants.</p>.<p>The projects are to be executed by 2026–27.</p>.<p>Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.</p>.<p>Later, the Centre extended the PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026, as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic.</p>.<p>According to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the scheme consists of three components: Component A is for the installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small power plants, and Component B is for the installation of 14 lakh standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps. Component C is for the solarisation of 35 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps. </p>