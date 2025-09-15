Menu
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea alleging minor's custodial torture, asks petitioner to move Gujarat HC

The counsel while agreeing to move the high court, requested the apex court to consider ordering the preservation of the CCTV footage of the Botad town police station.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 09:18 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 09:18 IST
