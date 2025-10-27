Kotak Mahindra Bank shares drop nearly 3 pc after Q2 earnings

<p>New Delhi, Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by nearly 3 per cent on Monday after the firm reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.</p>.<p>The stock dropped 2.82 per cent to Rs 2,125 on the BSE.</p>.<p>At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 2.97 per cent to Rs 2,122.</p>.<p>Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to Rs 4,468 crore, pulled down by a slower growth in core income and weak performance of some subsidiaries.</p>.<p>On a standalone basis, the private sector lender reported a 3 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 3,253 crore for the reporting quarter.</p>.<p>Total consolidated income dropped to Rs 24,901.39 crore in the second quarter of FY2025-26 from Rs 26,880.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.</p>.<p>Standalone income, however, increased to Rs 16,239 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 15,900 crore in the same period last year. </p>