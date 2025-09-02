LeafyBus raises USD 4.1 million from Enetra India

<p>New Delhi, Intercity electric bus operator LeafyBus has raised USD 4.1 million (about Rs 36 crore) in funding from Enetra India.</p>.<p>Starting with 10 premium electric buses on the Delhi-Dehradun route, LeafyBus will utilise the funds to scale to more than 100 buses over the next 18-24 months across major intercity corridors in North, East, and South India, according to a company statement.</p>.<p>New Delhi-based LeafyBus plans to deploy its expanded fleet across high-demand routes connecting cities such as Agra, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Patna.</p>.<p>"Expanding electric bus services on intercity routes brings many challenges from planning routes and managing charging infrastructure to ensuring fleet reliability and earning passenger trust.</p>.<p>"With this funding, we can improve how we manage our fleet, communicate with passengers in real time, and predict maintenance needs more accurately," LeafyBus Co-Founder Animesh Sharma said. </p>