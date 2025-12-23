"Movie 45' is ready for cinema release after CG work

<p>The film, directed by Arjun Janya, is set to release on December 25th and features world-class technology and lavish CG work to complement the fantasy story! </p><p><strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Multi-starrer movie 45, directed by renowned music composer Arjun Janya, is all set to release with its lavish graphics work. The movie is ready with the touch of Canada-based Marz VFX technology team, and director Janya has tried to tell the story in a different format. This is the first time in Kannada that a movie with world-class graphic experiments is ready to be released. The film team proudly stated that the collaboration of MARZ, led by experts like Justin, who is known for blockbusters like Black Panther, The Matrix and Ant-Man, has given the movie a world-class technical touch. In addition, recently, Justin of the VFX team spoke about the VFX in the movie 45 and expressed happiness, saying, "The entire movie has been wonderfully created. Some sequences are especially exciting. It is a pleasure that this kind of experiment is being done for the first time in Indian cinema." The film, which was supposed to be released last August, is now hitting the screens for Christmas on December 25 due to VFX work. The film is being produced by producer Uma Ramesh Reddy's Suraj Productions and is being distributed across the state by KVN Productions.</p>.<h3>A gathering of stars!</h3><p>Arjun Janya, who is called the music wizard of Sandalwood, has given an action cut to the multi-starrer story in his first directorial film. The film stars Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shivarajkumar, Real Star Upendra, and Raj B Shetty in the lead roles, and all three will have equal screen presence. Sudharani will play a special role. In addition, famous actors Rajendran, Jishu Sengupta, and Kaustubha Mani will play important roles in the film. Speaking about the film, Shivanna and Uppi said, "The film will entertain the audience beyond expectations. After this film, Arjun Janya will make a new mark as a director." They expressed their happiness about the direction. </p>.<p><a href="https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ndg-Fdt4yt7oRGWbgQU-BJg_T5E2QrnT/view" rel="nofollow">https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ndg-Fdt4yt7oRGWbgQU-BJg_T5E2QrnT/view?usp=drive_link</a></p>.<h3>Curious about the story!</h3><p>The audience has been eagerly waiting to see what the story of 45 will be like since the first teaser of the film was released. The film, which attracted attention with its unique song, Shivanna, Uppi, Raj B Shetty combination, and lavish VFX, has now opened up new curiosity through its trailer. Shivanna's lady getup in the trailer also attracted the attention of the audience, creating curiosity as to why these experiments in the film will be there. Overall, the audience is waiting to watch the film in anticipation of what the story of 45 will be. Speaking about the film, director Arjun Janya said, 'I personally feel very happy that I have directed the stars I like the most in the film industry. We have made this film with great enthusiasm. '45' is a fantasy film made in a different format in Kannada. I have tried to tell a new story through the acting of Shivanna, Uppi, and Raj B Shetty. It is a different experiment in Kannada, and the audience will like it, he said.</p>