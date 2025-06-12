Menu
Raymond Ltd to list property biz on bourses in Sep quarter to pursue growth

Raymond Ltd has successfully demerged the real estate business after getting all regulatory approvals and will now focus on engineering vertical.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 12:59 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 12:59 IST

