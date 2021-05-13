Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 13

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3.48 lakh cases on Wednesday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,33,40,938, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 cases are said to have peaked accoridng to a new tracker developed by researchers at Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
23,336,137 as of May 12, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
253,899 as of May 12, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,426
|78
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20,575
|68
|Assam
|304,429
|1,838
|Bihar
|612,570
|3,429
|Chandigarh
|51,857
|585
|Chhattisgarh
|873,060
|10,941
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,021
|4
|Goa
|124,774
|1,804
|Gujarat
|703,594
|8,629
|Haryana
|640,252
|5,910
|Himachal Pradesh
|140,759
|2,002
|Jharkhand
|296,895
|4,085
|Karnataka
|2,013,193
|19,852
|Kerala
|1,967,405
|5,958
|Lakshadweep
|3,982
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|691,232
|6,595
|Maharashtra
|5,179,929
|77,191
|Manipur
|36,370
|509
|Meghalaya
|20,579
|242
|Mizoram
|8,035
|23
|Nagaland
|16,552
|156
|Delhi
|1,348,699
|20,010
|Puducherry
|75,024
|1018
|Punjab
|459,268
|10918
|Rajasthan
|789,274
|5,994
|Sikkim
|10,165
|177
|Tamil Nadu
|1,438,509
|15,880
|Telangana
|502,187
|2,803
|Tripura
|38,574
|422
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,545,212
|16,043
|Uttarakhand
|256,934
|4014
|West Bengal
|1,032,740
|12,593
|Odisha
|554,666
|2,215
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,322,934
|8,899
|Jammu and Kashmir
|224,898
|2,847
|Ladakh
|15,564
|157
No. of people discharged: 1,90,27,304
Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
