State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 13

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 13

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 cases are said to have peaked accoridng to a new tracker developed by researchers at Cambridge

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2021, 07:35 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 07:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3.48 lakh cases on Wednesday. This takes the country's total caseload to 2,33,40,938, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 cases are said to have peaked accoridng to a new tracker developed by researchers at Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

23,336,137 as of May 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

253,899 as of May 12, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,42678
Arunachal Pradesh20,57568
Assam304,4291,838
Bihar612,5703,429
Chandigarh51,857585
Chhattisgarh873,06010,941
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,0214
Goa124,7741,804
Gujarat703,5948,629
Haryana640,2525,910
Himachal Pradesh140,7592,002
Jharkhand296,8954,085
Karnataka2,013,19319,852
Kerala1,967,4055,958
Lakshadweep3,98210
Madhya Pradesh691,2326,595
Maharashtra5,179,92977,191
Manipur36,370509
Meghalaya20,579242
Mizoram8,03523
Nagaland16,552156
Delhi1,348,69920,010
Puducherry75,0241018
Punjab459,26810918
Rajasthan789,2745,994
Sikkim10,165177
Tamil Nadu1,438,50915,880
Telangana502,1872,803
Tripura38,574422
Uttar Pradesh1,545,21216,043
Uttarakhand256,9344014
West Bengal1,032,74012,593
Odisha554,6662,215
Andhra Pradesh1,322,9348,899
Jammu and Kashmir224,8982,847
Ladakh15,564157

 

No. of people discharged: 1,90,27,304

Total Vaccination: 17,27,10,066

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Andaman & Nicobar islands
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Chandigarh
Delhi
Daman and Diu
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Ladakh
Kerala
Lakshadweep
Madhya Pradesh
Manipur
Nagaland
Puducherry
Meghalaya
Odisha
Maharashtra
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Mizoram
Tripura
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 