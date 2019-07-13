Dhoni should have got out: Yograj Singh

Yograj Singh, former Indian cricketer and father of ex-India player Yuvraj Singh, has blamed MS Dhoni for India’s exit from the ICC World Cup 2019.

An 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the semifinal ended India's run in the tournament as the team failed to chase down a total of 240. Speaking to NNIS Sports, Yograj questioned Dhoni’s tactics of playing slow in the death overs and blamed him for putting pressure on Ravindra Jadeja at the other end.

“One boy (Ravindra Jadeja) comes and he starts playing the big shots at will without any worry. You are batting on the other end. You are telling him to play the shots while he was batting on 77. Before that, you told Hardik Pandya to take on the spinners,” Yograj was quoted as saying by NNIS Sports.

“Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni, you have played so much cricket. Don’t you have any sense about what to do and what not? Did Yuvraj ever tell any other player to play the shots as you do? You got so many half-volleys, you hit huge sixes, what happened to you at that moment? Were you worried? You should have got out. What difference would it have made?" he said.