ICC World Cup 2019 IND vs PAK: Preview

Whenever the two neighbors have met on the cricket field, the team's fans have demanded nothing but a win. Anything less and the beloved players will become objects of scorn and despair.

Indian vs Pakistan is not just a cricket match, it's not just a rivalry. It has transcended the paradigm of sport and has encroached the realms of social life, politics, and the citizens' happiness and sadness. It is more than a match. It's a sphere where the people of the two countries try to find their identity.

India has never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup. They lead their neighbours 6-0 in the premier tournament and will be confident of extending that run on Sunday. They have the form and skill to keep the record unblemished. Shikhar Dhawan, their best batsman in ICC tournaments, won't be available because of a hairline fracture in the hand. However, they do have someone like KL Rahul in their ranks, who has the talent and temperament to deliver on the big stage.

The number 4 position will be a concern for the team management if Rahul opens with Rohit Sharma. In that case, they can opt for either Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar. The batting, barring the injury setback, looks to be in fine touch. India's bowling has been their biggest strength in recent times, and they have continued the excellent run at the World Cup.

Pakistan has been inconsistent in the tournament so far. They defeated favourites England, only to then lose to Australia. Mohammad Amir's participation was under threat because of poor form before the tournament. But the left arm pacer has turned the tide in his favour by picking up 10 wickets in three matches. He has spearheaded his side's bowling with skill and discipline. Wahab Riaz too has shown glimpses of form after his controversial inclusion in the side in place of Junaid Khan.

The batting, though, looks rusty and vulnerable. Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali are not in form and their run drought has increased the pressure on the Pakistan top order. The team looks very much in disarray. In an India-Pakistan match, however, anything can happen.

Match time: 3 PM (IST)

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Pitch news: The last ODI at the Old Trafford cricket ground was on June 24, 2018. So the teams will play on a fairly new pitch. It could have assistance for both batsmen and bowlers. The overcast conditions may assist the pacers in the initial part of the innings.

Team news: Rishabh Pant was flown in as cover for Shikhar Dhawan if they need to replace him in the squad. That call has not been made. The Indian team management will look to play KL Rahul as the opener. Pakistan's Asif Ali, who is going through a rough patch, can be dropped for Haris Sohail. The match may also mark Shoaib Malik's last chance to grab a place in the starting eleven after a string of poor performances.

Weather report: There is a forecast for rain during the match. The temperature will hover around 16-10 degrees Celcius.

Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Risabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik/ Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jhadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneswar Kumar

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali/Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, India 2/5, Pakistan 2/1