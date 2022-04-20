A northern face-off | IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis

Northern forces face-off with with the Punjab Kings playing Delhi Capitals for the first time this season. After a Covid scare in the Delhi's camp, the match which was originally supposed to be played at Pune has been shifted to Brabourne Stadium. After an impressive start to the season both the teams lost the path and will be looking to win a match. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: A team is as good as its bowlers, with the majority of Indian bowlers in their camp who form the core of their bowling. They've done exceptionally well in the middle-over phase where generally the opposition is looking to contain wickets. For Delhi Capitals protagonists during this phase have been Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed both not only contain the flow of the runs but also pick wickets at regular intervals at an economy rate of 7.62 and 8.60 respectively.

Not all the teams this season have an opening pair that is consistent and obliterates the bowling in the initial few overs the way Prithvi Shaw and David Warner do it at a strike rate of 160 and 151 respectively.

Weaknesses: While they do manage to contain the opposition batters in the middle over or obliterate the opposition bowlers in the initial few overs. They do have their fair share of problems when it comes to their bowling in the slog overs and their inexperienced and precarious middle order.

When teams are looking to go full throttle in the last few overs, DC's bowlers further help them with their inconsistent line and lengths, and lack of creativity. Shardul Thakur and Mustafizur Rahman haven't impressed with their bowling in the slog overs both going for 11.21 and 9.88 runs per over respectively.

The middle order has its fair share of problems. Oftenfalling short of team's expectations when it's desired the most, recently against RCB they lost their 3 wickets within a space of an over.

If Delhi Capitals wish to change their fortune, they should be looking at their bench from where they can replace Mustafizur Rahman with Lungi Ngidi, who has been far more consistent across different phases in the last 4 seasons of the IPL. With a dot ball percentage always above 40% and strike rate hovering at 17 taking him far ahead of Mustafizur Rahman who has been all over the place and not at the stumps.

Yash Dhull a middle-order batter can come in for Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya for Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert can be tried at the number 6 position ahead of Rovam Powell.

This gives Delhi Capitals 7 batting options and bowling options. Plus, a much more balanced side.

Team analysis of Punjab Kings

Strengths: A team that has dominated the opposition bowlers from the word go and Liam Livingstone plundering run left, right, and centre with no qualms in the world. He has been consistent, dominating, and pinch-hitting while others try to either play around him or match him (which they generally fail to do). He has scored the most number of runs in the middle overs i.e., 173 at a strike rate of 177.

Their bowling has been consistent with KG Rabada and Vaibhav Arora picking wickets in the powerplay displaying their control and just picking a wicket every 13 and 22 balls at 6.45 and 6.73 runs per over. In the middle over, it's all about Rahul Chahar bowling his fast leg-breaks and beating the batters, and picking a wicket every 19 balls at 7.05 runs per over. In the slog overs as has been the trend forthe last 2 years, Arshdeep Singh along with KG Rabada has been outstanding with Arshdeep Singh going for only 5 runs per over.

Weaknesses: A batting line-up with a majority of pinch hitters in it. They've time and again failed to even reach the slog overs let alone play them. It's generally KG Rabada, Odean Smith, and Rahul Chahar who score the bulk of the runs for them between 17 to 20 overs having scored 35 runs at a rate of 184, 46 runs at a rate of 144, and 33 runs at a rate of 143 respectively.

Jonny Bairstow's performance with the bat has failed to match even 1% of what Bhanuka Rajapaksa did in the initial few matches. They can look to replace Bairstow with him.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

David Warner: So many years have gone by but Warner is still treating bowlers with disdain. The only thing that has changed is his smiling face. An opener who is also an enforcer and a good striker of the ball.

Impact player for Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone: Not only does he bats with a nonchalance he hits those sixes with ease too without breaking a sweat. More often than not pulling out Punjab Kings from tatters.

Head-to-head: 28

DC won: 13

PBKS won: 15