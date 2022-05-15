CSK and GT players wear black armbands as mark of respect for Symonds during IPL game

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players wore black armbands as mark of respect for former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident, during their IPL game here on Sunday.

The flamboyant all-rounder died on Saturday night. He was 46 and is survived by his wife and two young children.

Symonds played in the IPL for now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the final stages of his career. Playing for the Chargers, he had slammed a 53-ball 117 not out against Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition in 2008.

An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009.

He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia's Test side in the 2000s.