DC could be the first team to qualify for play-offs | IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Here is the analysis of the two teams.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: SRH’s foreign players are match-winners in their own right. David Warner has immense IPL experience. Jonny Bairstow is a match-winner on his day. Kane Williamson is one of the best modern-day batsmen. Rashid Khan is a tailor-made spinner for T20 cricket. Newcomer Jason Holder is a respected and intelligent all-rounder. Mohammed Nabi, who has warmed the bench for the most part of the season is also a T20 veteran.

Opportunities: It is near impossible for SRH now to qualify for the playoffs. So, the team should take the field without any pressure and give everything in its remaining matches. David Warner could take a leaf out of MS Dhoni’s book and give the players who have warmed the bench opportunity to play.

Weaknesses: SRH’s middle order is weak and is prone to easy capitulation. Once the top order comprising of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey departed in the chase against KXIP, the other batsmen succumbed under pressure. Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma don’t have much IPL experience and are not the kind of enforcers who can change the direction of the match in the span of few balls.

Threats: SRH should be careful that they don’t let the guard down in their remaining few matches or else they could face the embarrassment of finishing last on the points table.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: DC is blessed with a bowler who is every hungry for wickets. Kagiso Rabada takes picks wickets for DC in every match. He is supported by fiery Anrich Nortje. Spin twin of R Ashwin and Axar Patel have also been amongst wickets. The bowling unit should step up to make up shortcomings in the batting department.

Weaknesses: Prithvi Shaw has been off colour and ever since Rishabh Pant’s injury, DC’s batting has been rendered blunt. Only Shikhar Dhawan seems to get runs. The team which looked formidable during the initial weeks of the tournament is looking weary. Unless the batting issues are rectified, DC won’t be able to fulfil its goal of winning its first IPL title.

Opportunities: With RCB and MI faltering in their previous matches, DC has the chance to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Threats: A team which at one time looked sure shot of finishing in top-2 all of a sudden can finish third. DC would want to avoid that and enjoy the comfort the team enjoy finishing top-2 on the points tally.

Head to head

Matches played: 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Delhi Capitals: 6

What happened in the reverse fixture?

Batting first, SRH scored 162/4 thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s fifty. Then Rashid Khan bowled a match winning spell of 4-0-14-3 as DC were bundled out on 147 handing SRH a win by 15 runs.

Last five matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L-W-L-L-L

Delhi Capitals: L-L-W-W-L

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, T Natrajan

Team News

Kane Williamson is likely to miss this match as well because of the groin injury. No injury reported from DC camp.

Ground Conditions

Sky will be clear. The temperature would be around 27 degree Celsius. The humidity level will be 48%. There would be winds in the evening.

Impact player for SRH

Rashid Khan: With 14 wickets, Rashid Khan is his team’s leading wicket-taker. He bowls tight overs and no batsmen dare to play a big shot off his bowling. When he is in the attack, the boundaries are sure to dry up. Over the years Rashid Khan has become one of the most important overseas players in SRH squad.

Impact player for DC

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan is on a run-scoring spree. He recently became the first player to get back to back hundreds in the IPL. With 471 runs, he has moved second on this season’s list of leading run-scorers. With other batsmen failing to score, he has shouldered the responsibility of getting runs for the team.

