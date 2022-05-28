Eyeing a fairy tale victory | IPL 2022 Final - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Team Analysis

Indian Premier League debutants Gujarat Titans will take on a Shane Warne-inspired Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's final, with both teams eyeing a fairy tale victory after each enjoyed a dominant season run. The final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Gujarat Titans

Strengths: Having topped the points table, also becoming the first team to enter the finals, and having almost a week to plan out the strategy for the finals against an opponent whom they’ve beaten every time, it’ll be a psychological boost for the team.

The batting has been in good form with everyone chipping with runs at a healthy strike rate, David Miller has been the force to reckon with for the bowlers, and Hardik Pandya with two excellent back-to-back knocks before coming into the finals, is a big positive for the team.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami have been their most consistent bowlers both can pick wickets and outfox batters with their excellence.

Weaknesses: The only weakness that has persisted with them throughout the season has been their second and third choice fast bowlers leaking runs in crucial situations, whether it’s Alazzari Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, or Yash Dayal: they all have been inconsistent with their bowling.

Team analysis of Rajasthan Royals

Strengths: A team with a solid batting line-up and a tenacious bowling unit, they’re reaping the benefits of a good auction strategy. They have outplayed every team they met on their to the finals, whether it was with the bat or with the ball.

They’ve been consistent with their performances and with a good camaraderie amongst each other: if Jos Buttler is struggling to score, it’s Yashasvi Jaiswal who takes on the bowlers with a nonchalance, if Trent Boult is having an off day, it’s Prasidh Krishna who steps up and many more.

The spin duo has rattled the batters with their deception, guile, speed variations, and accuracy, Yuzvendra Chahal has led from the front with 26 wickets in his kitty and Ravichandran Ashwin has assisted him by creating pressure from the other end.

Obed McCoy’s death bowling, Devdutt Padikkal’s middle-order exploits, Riyan Parag’s sensational fielding, or Kuldeep Sen’s heavy ball: all have amalgamated into where Rajasthan Royals stand today i.e., just one step away from the trophy.

Weaknesses: Shimron Hetmyer’s dip in the form ever since his return has been a cause of concern for Sanju Samson and the management, losing out on a finisher can be a bit hard for a team in such a crucial game for them.

Impact player for Gujarat Titans

David Miller: A big match player, who sticks to his basics and can hit the ball long and hard, he has helped Titans emerge victorious whenever they were thrown in the deep end.

Currently, having the second-highest run tally for Gujarat Titans, he’ll be going full force against his former team.

Impact player for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler: He has been the driving force behind the Royals’ success this season, he not only scores runs, but he also scores them at a pace that turns the tide in their favour within a few overs.

Currently, leading the run tally for this season and coming on back of an aggressive 100 against RCB, he’ll leave no stone unturned to win it for the Royals.

Head-to-head: 2

GT: 2

RR - 0