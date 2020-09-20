Indian internationals should carry DC far | IPL 2020 - Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis

When the Delhi Capitals take on the Kings XI Punjab in IPL match two at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the spotlight will be on the two talented Indian batsmen leading their respective sides. Shreyas Iyer will be captaining DC for a second season, but his opposite number KL Rahul will be leading KXIP for the first time.

Iyer was impressive last season as he guided DC to a third-place finish in the league standings while contributing 463 runs with the bat. Only a season before that, DC had finished at the bottom of the points table. That's a massive turnaround and improvement for a team.

Rahul though is stepping into uncharted territory. After parting ways with R Ashwin, KXIP took a risk in naming Rahul as the captain. While Rahul’s contribution with the bat has been phenomenal in the tournament (1,977 runs at an average of 42.06), he will be judged this season on the strength of his leadership skills. It has been five years since KXIP finished in the top four. If Rahul manages to end the rut, it will be a job well done.

So, how do the two teams stack up in the SWOT Analysis?

SWOT for DC

Strengths: In Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, DC possess a power-packed Indian batting core. Two left-handers and two right-handers also bring variety in the top half of the batting order.

Weaknesses: The Indian pace battery is weak. Ishant Sharma and Mohit Sharma are the only Indian pacers with considerable IPL experience. The two also tend to leak runs. Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harshal Patel are the other pace options.

Opportunities: Tearaway pacer Kagiso Rabada has to shoulder immense responsibility. If he's able to deliver wickets on the slow UAE tracks, he will not only enhance DC’s chances but also improve his stature as one of the best pacers of the current era.

Threats: Absence of an Andre Russell-like enforcer lower in the order. In tight matches, this could prove fatal to DC’s chances.

SWOT for KXIP

Strengths: An enticing spin attack. In Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith, KXIP have right-arm off-break and left-arm orthodox options. Then there are the two leggies in Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin. And Mujeeb Ur Rahman is capable of bowling six different deliveries in an over.

Weaknesses: Like their opponents, KXIP are also light on Indian pacers. Mohammad Shami is the only Indian fast bowler of repute. Arshdeep Singh and Darshan Nalkande are two fast bowlers with a combined IPL experience of three matches.

Opportunities: To look beyond Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss is about to turn 41. KXIP need to prove that they can forge a T20 batting line-up sans Gayle. If an opening partnership of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal can click with Glenn Maxwell firing in the middle order, then we might see less of Gayle as the tournament progresses.

Threats: Rahul may have to bear the burden of captaincy, batting and wicket-keeping as well. The need to push for a top-four finish could hinder Rahul’s attacking game and make the team vulnerable at the top of the order.

Head to head:

Matches played: 24

Kings XI Punjab: 14

Delhi Capitals: 10

Last five matches (most recent first):

Delhi Capitals: L-W-W-L-W

Kings XI Punjab: W-L-L-L-W

Deccan Herald's Dream XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada



Team news

With a reduced quarantine period of 36 hours for the England and Australian players flying in from the UK, DC will have the services of Aussie all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams along with their compatriot keeper-batsman Alex Carey. Big-hitting Glenn Maxwell and England’s Chris Jordan will be available for selection for KXIP. There are no major injury issues for either team.

The impact player for DC

Rishabh Pant: In the previous two editions of the IPL, Pant has raked up 1,172 runs smashing eight fifties and one century. If this power-hitter gets going, he could shred any bowling attacking in this format.

The impact player for KXIP

Glenn Maxwell: KXIP would have loved every minute of Maxwell’s recent century against England. The quick-fire hundred from the Big Show could be a prelude of things to come. When Maxwell played for KXIP in 2014, the tournament began in the UAE and he hammered 552 runs in 16 matches, including three scores in the nineties.

Betting odds (bet365):

Delhi Capitals: 8/11

Kings XI Punjab: 11/10