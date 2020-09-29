IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in thrilling Super Over game

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in thrilling Super Over game

Vivek MV
Vivek MV, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 00:47 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore players Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli and others celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Credit: PTI.

Even after putting 201 on the board and then having to defend 90 from the last five overs, the Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their second win of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League only in the Super Over at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

For the second straight day of this edition, a team came alive from the dead. But unlike the record-breaking Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians agonisingly fell short of a sensational win.

The scenes at the Dubai International Stadium were similar to those of Sharjah. It appeared the batting side had left it too late chasing a big total while the opposition had to hold their nerve to close off the game. However, the ominous hitting of T20 cricket came to the fore as Mumbai Indians fell one run short of the target to force a Super Over, the second of the season.

Navdeep Saini’s 19th over, which went for 12 runs, was crucial but the right-arm pacer did a notch better in the Super Over, giving away just seven runs. Even the dream combination of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers felt the jitters in an excellent over from Jasprit Bumrah but the duo knocked off the required runs, not untill the last ball, to give RCB two points.

Put in, RCB began in fine fashion and ended strongly, posting 201/3. Openers Aaron Finch (52, 35b, 7x4, 1x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (54, 40b, 5x4, 2x6) put on 81. The Challengers didn’t squander the strong foundation, with de Villiers (55, 24b, 4x4, 4x6) and Padikkal forging an alliance of 62 for the third wicket.

Washington Sundar’s (1/12) excellent show of 3-0-7-1 in the first Powerplay gave RCB a massive advantage in their defence. At the end of six overs, the defending champions were 35/2. Victory looked distant but not impossible when Mumbai were 112/4 after 15 overs with a required run rate being 18.

That’s when the lop-sided encounter turned into a nail-biting affair. Ishan Kishan (99, 58b, 2x4, 9x6) and Kieron Pollard (60 not out, 24b, 3x4, 5x6) exhibited merciless hitting as Mumbai reminded RCB of their familiar failings.

Left-arm pacer Isuru Udana had 19 runs to defend in the final over. He denied Kishan a well-deserved century. With five needed off the last ball, he banged it short and wide only to see Pollard pull it easily for a four to bring the scores level.   

For RCB, De Villiers kept wickets to accommodate an extra spinner in Adam Zampa. The under-performing Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav were replaced by Udana and Gurkeerat Singh.

The changes didn’t bring a flawless show but RCB wouldn’t mind the nervy win against an opponent they had lost seven out of their last eight matches until Monday’s humdinger.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL
IPL 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians

What's Brewing

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

 