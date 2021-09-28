IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians choose to bowl against PBKS

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl against Punjab KIngs in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

Ishan Kishan was dropped from the team ahead of the clash.

Squad:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

