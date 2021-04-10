IPL 2021 Points Table: Team rankings, wins and losses; which teams will make it to the play-offs?

RCB edged out MI in a last-ball thriller to win the first match of IPL 2021 by two wickets. The win gives RCB two points. In match 2, CSK will take on DC at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The IPL 2021 Points Table is below. It will be updated after every match.

IPL Points Table Rules

Each team will aim to consolidate their position in the top four spots on the IPL points table to make it to the semi-finals. Also, teams will target the top two table slots to get two shots at the IPL Final.

IPL teams are ranked basis the number of points they score. A team gets 2 points for each win and 1 point if the match is abandoned or ends abruptly. The losing team gets 0 points. If teams have an equal number of points, the team with a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) moves up the IPL Points Table. Often, a few teams are tied on the points table and NRR plays a crucial role in deciding a team's progress into the play-offs.

NRR Calculation

The Net Run Rate in a tournament is the average runs per over that a team scores across the whole tournament, minus the average runs per over that is scored against them across the whole tournament.