IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings beat CSK by six wickets

IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets

Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 07 2021, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 19:01 ist
KL Rahul of Punjab Kings and Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during match 53 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. Credit: PTI Photo/Sportspicz for IPL

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

CSK scored 134 for six against Punjab Kings after being put in to bat. Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each.

Punjab chased down the target comfortably with KL Rahul leading from the front and making an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls.

Brief scores: 134/6 CSK in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 76; Ravi Bishnoi 1/25, Arshdeep Singh 2/35, Chris Jordan 2/20). Punjab Kings 139/4 in 13 overs (KL Rahul 98 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/28).

