IPL 2021: RR restrict KKR to a mere 133/9

IPL 2021: RR choke KKR's batting; target set at 134 for the Royals

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 21:29 ist
RR captain Sanju Samson and KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Credit: PTI Photos

Rajasthan Royals's bowling managed to nearly bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders with Chris Morris scalping 4 wickets. KKR's top order collapsed early in the innings. While the middle order tried to fight back, they too lost wickets quickly trying to hit the big ones.

The Samson-led side managed to restrict KKR to 133/9 after 20 overs.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl. The team has played four matches and has won only one game this year.

KKR are at 7th position on the table and are looking for a win as well.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sanju Samson
Eoin Morgan

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 