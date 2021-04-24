IPL 2021: RR choke KKR's batting; target set at 134 for the Royals

Rajasthan Royals's bowling managed to nearly bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders with Chris Morris scalping 4 wickets. KKR's top order collapsed early in the innings. While the middle order tried to fight back, they too lost wickets quickly trying to hit the big ones.

The Samson-led side managed to restrict KKR to 133/9 after 20 overs.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl. The team has played four matches and has won only one game this year.

KKR are at 7th position on the table and are looking for a win as well.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna