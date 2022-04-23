IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans at 43-1 after 5 overs

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans at 43-1 after 5 overs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 16:25 ist
Shreyas Iyer (left) and Rashid Khan. Credit: IANS/PTI Photos

Hardik Pandya has returned as captain of Gujarat Titans and after winning the toss, he elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 35 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. It is the first time that a skipper has elected to bat first in IPL 2022 after 34 matches.

After 10 overs, Gujarat Titans are at 78-1, with skipper Hardik Pandya and opener Wriddhiman Saha at 46 and 21 respectively.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

(With IANS inputs)

Sports News
IPL 2022
Gujarat Titans
Kolkata Knight Riders

