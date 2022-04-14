IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: Making sense of bottom-placed Mumbai Indians & Chennai Super Kings 

A deep dive into the sagging fortunes of IPL's most successful teams

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2022, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 11:37 ist
Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Credit: IANS Photos

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is switching gears. But surprisingly, two of the tournament's most successful teams, the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, are languishing at the bottom of the table. 

To understand what really is happening with these high profile teams, we have DH's senior sports journalists Sidney Kiran and Sandeep Menon take a deep dive. 

Listen in.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL 2022
Cricket
Sports News
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
DH Podcast
dh radio

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

 