IPL moved to UAE for remainder of 2021 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.
The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.
The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Millions queue up for food in coup-stricken Myanmar
Covid fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mt Everest
Face recognition to snuff out fake PDS beneficiaries?
DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar