IPL moved to UAE for remainder of 2021 season

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 29 2021, 13:11 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 13:34 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.

The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

More to follow...

IPL 2021
BCCI
UAE
Coronavirus
Covid-19

