Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for SRH's slow over-rate

IPL: Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for SRH's slow over-rate against RR

Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA Stadium here on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2022, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 10:55 ist

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.

Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA Stadium here on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals crush SunRisers Hyderabad by 61 runs

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29," the IPL stated in a media statement.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson
Sports News
Cricket news
Indian Premier League
IPL 2022

What's Brewing

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

DH Toon | Fuel price hike: Put(in) the blame on Russia

DH Toon | Fuel price hike: Put(in) the blame on Russia

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

 