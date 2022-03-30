IPL: Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for SRH's slow over-rate against RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.
Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA Stadium here on Tuesday.
"The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29," the IPL stated in a media statement.
"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.
