Jadeja says 'let down' by bowling after CSK's loss to SRH

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja is "unhappy" with the performance of the bowling unit while head coach Stephen Fleming feels the team needs to improve in every department going forward.

Defending champions CSK suffered its fourth consecutive loss on Saturday after receiving a one-sided eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad with young Abhishek Sharma playing the opposition bowlers with ease.

"It's with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short," Jadeja said after the match.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma half-century fires SRH to 8-wicket win against winless CSK

"We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn't bad and our bowlers were looking to take wickets but we'll look to improve. We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger," the distraught new CSK skipper 'on paper' said.

Coach Fleming, who didn't take too many questions, attributed the run of losses to a two-fold problem -- unavailability of Deepak Chahar and an overall below-par show in all departments.

"There has been issues of player availability and we have been pretty much below par in all departments -- batting, bowling and fielding.

"We haven't been able to put any pressure on the opposition and there hasn't been any close games. We have been distant second in all games and we need to improve in all departments -- that's pretty much it," Fleming said.

Check out latest DH videos here